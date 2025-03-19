Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $78.69 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.51% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $78,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 22,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.08.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.