Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $70.66 Million Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.43% of Jacobs Solutions worth $70,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

J stock opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.71 and a twelve month high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.