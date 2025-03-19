Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 164,111 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.52% of Haemonetics worth $98,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 446,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

