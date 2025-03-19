The Swatch Group (SWGAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter.

The Swatch Group Trading Down 0.2 %

SWGAY opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $11.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

