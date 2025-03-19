The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of The Hackett Group worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HCKT. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $788.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

