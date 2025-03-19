The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $2,061,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $205.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $156.66 and a twelve month high of $211.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

