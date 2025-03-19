TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Update

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
TETRA Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $444.05 million, a P/E ratio of 167.78 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.
TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TTI
About TETRA Technologies
TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TETRA Technologies
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.