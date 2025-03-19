Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 20.1% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $88,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 39,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.25.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.45, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

