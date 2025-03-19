Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 5.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $114,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.25.

Tesla Stock Down 5.3 %

Tesla stock opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $724.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.61. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.