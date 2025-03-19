Teresa Briggs Sells 534 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $46,676.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,880.70. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.87. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

