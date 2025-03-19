Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.79, with a volume of 7001171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.05.

Tencent Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $637.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

