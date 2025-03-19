TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Short Interest Update

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 483,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. 289,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,085. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $760.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.44 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TIXT shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Canada upgraded TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TELUS International (Cda)

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,151,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 173,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 104,430 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,821,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,287 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.