Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0996 per share by the technology company on Thursday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 11.6% increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

TLSNY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,093. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.59%. On average, analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

