Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TDY stock opened at $498.69 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.00.

Insider Activity

In other Teledyne Technologies news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total transaction of $3,203,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,445.14. The trade was a 37.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total transaction of $2,920,413.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,383.08. This represents a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

