Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.24 and traded as low as C$39.95. Tecsys shares last traded at C$40.47, with a volume of 4,557 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Ventum Financial increased their target price on Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$626.62 million, a PE ratio of 244.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.23.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

