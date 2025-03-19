Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.24 and traded as low as C$39.95. Tecsys shares last traded at C$40.47, with a volume of 4,557 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Ventum Financial increased their target price on Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
Tecsys Company Profile
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
