Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 819,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

TH opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.15.

TH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

