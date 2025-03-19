Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 967,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $29,236.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,479.36. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 24,268 shares of company stock valued at $72,561 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 489,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 142,710 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 55,470 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $191.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

See Also

