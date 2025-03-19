Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Purchases C$16,900.00 in Stock

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Johnston bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,900.00.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98. The firm has a market cap of C$49.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.24.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile
