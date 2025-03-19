Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Purchases C$16,900.00 in Stock

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Johnston bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,900.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98. The firm has a market cap of C$49.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.24.

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

