Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,400 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Houlihan Lokey worth $18,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $162.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.14. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.81 and a 12 month high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

