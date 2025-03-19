Swiss National Bank Has $20.50 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of AptarGroup worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 312.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $146.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.91 and its 200-day moving average is $158.96. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.96 and a 1-year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

