Swiss National Bank Has $17.76 Million Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of CAVA Group worth $17,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 74.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Stock Down 2.3 %

CAVA stock opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $172.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.86 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.66.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $76,499.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,860.76. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 20,564 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $2,450,817.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,369 shares in the company, valued at $92,527,657.42. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,101. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAVA. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.47.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

