Swiss National Bank Has $16.06 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $16,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 568,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,618,000 after acquiring an additional 307,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,814,000 after buying an additional 305,921 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13,334.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 281,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,840,000 after buying an additional 279,762 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,414,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,897,000 after buying an additional 244,445 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 223,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,018,000 after buying an additional 167,828 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.5 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $122.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.09 and a 52 week high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,819.70. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

