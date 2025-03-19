Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Alcoa worth $19,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 1,945.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Alcoa by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Alcoa Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE AA opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

