Swiss National Bank Buys 2,600 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Fluor worth $16,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Fluor by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 826.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $60.10.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

