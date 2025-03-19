Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Allison Transmission worth $18,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $97.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average of $105.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.49 and a 1-year high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This trade represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at $695,928. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

