Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,900 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $17,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,289 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,340.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 67,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,938.24. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $310,605.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,328 shares in the company, valued at $5,063,009.28. This represents a 5.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,738 shares of company stock worth $14,700,809 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

