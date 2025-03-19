Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the February 13th total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Sunlands Technology Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of STG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,567. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

