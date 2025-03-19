Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the February 13th total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Sunlands Technology Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of STG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,567. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $11.06.
Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sunlands Technology Group
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.