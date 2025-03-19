Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.