S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,567.68 ($20.38) and traded as low as GBX 1,356.25 ($17.63). S&U shares last traded at GBX 1,390 ($18.07), with a volume of 1,664 shares trading hands.
S&U Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £160.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,506.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,564.79.
S&U Company Profile
S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.
