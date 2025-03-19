Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $3.93. Studio City International shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 229 shares.

Studio City International Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $791.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $152.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Studio City International

Studio City International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

(Get Free Report)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.