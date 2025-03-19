Strathcona Resources Ltd. (SCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a 4.0% increase from Strathcona Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Strathcona Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:SCR opened at C$27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.66. The firm has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03. Strathcona Resources has a twelve month low of C$22.75 and a twelve month high of C$37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SCR shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Strathcona Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Pit Kim Chiu acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.05 per share, with a total value of C$44,887.04. Also, Senior Officer Allan Grabas acquired 8,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.47 per share, with a total value of C$241,790.94. Insiders acquired 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $593,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Featured Stories

