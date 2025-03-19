Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 8,047,398 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 3,972,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Stock Down 8.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals plc is a minerals production and development company

The Company’s strategy is to utilise cash flow from existing operations to fund overheads and thereby provide a base from which to build a diversified portfolio of cash generating high quality strategic minerals operations and near term mining projects in jurisdictions where returns are commensurate with risk.

