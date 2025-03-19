Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 100,855 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,855 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.2% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $30,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,215,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,932,000 after acquiring an additional 62,050 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,951.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 135,020.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 78,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,745,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

