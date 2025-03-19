Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

IUSG stock opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $109.63 and a 52-week high of $146.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

