Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 10,141 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,535 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 543,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $12,867,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 77,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

