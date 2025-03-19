Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

NYSE:HD opened at $349.39 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

