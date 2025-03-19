Stokes Family Office LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

