Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.38, Zacks reports. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

STOK opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $460.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STOK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

