StockNews.com Upgrades Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to “Hold”

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

HR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,995. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $342,110,000. Rush Island Management LP raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 15,681,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,630,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 495,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $76,825,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,040,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,763 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.