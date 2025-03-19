StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

SANW stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.88. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 76.30% and a negative return on equity of 51.47%.

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,978.05. The trade was a 16.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

