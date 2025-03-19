StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSE:NBY opened at $0.63 on Monday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
