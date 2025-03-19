StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

Shares of AXDX opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.55. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.