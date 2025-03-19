Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 19th (4GBL, ACN, ADBE, ALLO, AR, ASRT, ATYM, BEKE, BTDR, C)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 19th:

4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 65 ($0.85). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $428.00 to $398.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $490.00 to $410.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 555 ($7.22) to GBX 520 ($6.76). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $15.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $225.00 to $200.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $165.00 to $145.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $250.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $11.50. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $55.00 to $49.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $234.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $250.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $190.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 98 ($1.27) to GBX 92 ($1.20). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $68.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $234.00 to $201.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $411.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $34.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $144.00 to $126.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.50 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.00 to $0.75. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $135.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $211.00 to $188.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $16.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $172.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $4.50 to $3.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $28.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $93.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $81.00 to $82.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $76.00 to $82.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $99.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $52.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $51.00 to $45.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $110.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $18.60 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

