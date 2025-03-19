Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 19th (4GBL, ACN, ADBE, ALLO, AR, ASRT, ATYM, BEKE, BTDR, C)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2025

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 19th:

4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 65 ($0.85). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $428.00 to $398.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $490.00 to $410.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 555 ($7.22) to GBX 520 ($6.76). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $15.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $225.00 to $200.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $165.00 to $145.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $250.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $11.50. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $55.00 to $49.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $234.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $250.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $190.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 98 ($1.27) to GBX 92 ($1.20). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $68.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $234.00 to $201.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $411.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $34.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $144.00 to $126.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.50 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.00 to $0.75. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $135.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $211.00 to $188.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $16.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $172.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $4.50 to $3.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $28.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $93.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $81.00 to $82.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $76.00 to $82.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $99.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $52.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $51.00 to $45.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $110.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $18.60 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

