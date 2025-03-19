Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for March 18th (BLRX, CIA, CLSD, CNTY, CVU, DDD, HUYA, ICAD, KNDI, KNOP)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 18th:
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
