Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for March 18th (BLRX, CIA, CLSD, CNTY, CVU, DDD, HUYA, ICAD, KNDI, KNOP)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 18th:

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

