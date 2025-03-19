Stifel Canada Predicts NexGen Energy Q1 Earnings

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NexGen Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,038,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 13.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 926,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,754 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 536.6% during the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 3,686,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,214 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 719.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 158,160 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 328.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143,996 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

