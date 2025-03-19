Stephens Initiates Coverage on Onestream (NASDAQ:OS)

Equities research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Onestream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.68.

Onestream Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OS stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. Onestream has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onestream will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Onestream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Onestream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

