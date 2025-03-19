SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRMGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$14.25 to C$18.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. SSR Mining traded as high as C$16.12 and last traded at C$15.84, with a volume of 298672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.81.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In related news, Director Rod Antal sold 52,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.09, for a total transaction of C$733,750.84. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Sparks sold 13,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.09, for a total transaction of C$183,944.95. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.98.

SSR Mining Inc is a minerals company focused on mining precious metals in the Americas. More than half of Silver Standard’s revenue is attributable to the production of gold, with a significant portion derived from silver production. The company owns and operates the Marigold mine in Nevada, United States; the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Pirquitas mine in Argentina.

