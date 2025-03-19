Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Spectris Trading Up 3.3 %
OTCMKTS:SEPJF traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.95. 1,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022. Spectris has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92.
Spectris Company Profile
