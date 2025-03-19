Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Spectris Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:SEPJF traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.95. 1,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022. Spectris has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.