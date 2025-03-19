SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,675,348 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 6,875,141 shares.The stock last traded at $66.33 and had previously closed at $66.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average is $68.97.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swmg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.