SouthState Corp Acquires Shares of 1,220 iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGIB opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.